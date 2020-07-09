ViacomCBS-owned free streaming platform Pluto TV has re-upped its deal with the National Football League to carry the NFL Channel on Pluto TV.

Channel No. 465 on the AVOD service’s linear program grid currently features a continuous stream of iconic moments from NFL history, culled from the vaults of NFL Films and NFL Media.

Among the new programming coming to the NFL Channel are several series dedicated to the NFL 100th season celebration, which unfurled over the course of the league’s 2019 campaign. Included in the mix are the NFL’s 100 Greatest, NFL 100 All-Time Team and NFL 100 Generations.

Also read: Pluto TV: Everything You Need to Know About the AVOD Service That Wants to Be More Than Just a Dwarf Planet

Returning series include Hard Knocks, NFL Game Replay, NFL Top 10 and Around the NFL.

Pluto TV currently claims 24 active monthly users to its free ad-supported VOD streaming smorgasbord. During a propounding disrupted 2020 in which the live NFL season might not get off the ground, Channel 465 might be worth as much as anything pay TV has to offer come the fall.

“For the many avid football fans that are part of Pluto TV's audience, having yearlong access to NFL content beyond the regular season is priceless,” said Jeff Shultz, executive VP and chief business officer at Pluto TV, in a statement. “With an incredible lineup of award-winning programming, alongside some of the most memorable highlights, replays and matchups of the past decade, we are excited to be able to offer this evergreen content to our viewers, no matter the season.”