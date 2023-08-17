KULX Salt Lake City Names Pedro Andrade News Director
Telemundo station serves Spanish-language viewers across Utah
Pedro Andrade has been named news director at Telemundo station KULX Salt Lake City. He’s been the assistant news director for the past year.
“Pedro is a strategic news leader with strong editorial judgement,” said Tatiana Argüello, president and general manager of Telemundo Utah and Telemundo Colorado. “He has fostered a culture of innovation and collaboration in the KULX newsroom, and I am excited for Pedro and his team of experienced news professionals to continue informing and empowering our Spanish-speaking community in Utah to make decisions that will have a lasting effect on themselves and their families.”
Andrade joined KULX in 2022 from KSTS San Francisco-San Jose, where he was a news producer. Born and raised in Caracas, Venezuela, Andrade worked for the General Office of Communication at the Housing Authority in Venezuela in various mass communication roles. He got his start in the media as a radio host in Caracas.
