Peacock Orders More ‘The Traitors’

Peacock has ordered season three of the Alan Cumming reality show The Traitors. Set in the Scottish Highlands, season two debuted January 12.

Cumming hosts. The show has a murder mystery concept. There are the Faithful and the Traitors. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors “murder” the Faithful one by one, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If all the Traitors are gone, the Faithful shares the jackpot. If a Traitor or two make it to the end, they steal all the money.

The season two cast includes a range of unscripted stars, including Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen of Love Island USA, Larsa Pippen of The Real Housewives of Miami, Maksim Chmerkovskiy of Dancing with the Stars and both Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine of Survivor.

Studio Lambert produces The Traitors. Stephen Lambert, Sam Rees-Jones, Mike Cotton, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt and Jack Burgess are executive producers and Cumming is a producer.

A star of stage and screen, Cumming’s TV work includes The Good Wife and Schmigadoon!, and his films include Spy Kids, GoldenEye and Eyes Wide Shut.

