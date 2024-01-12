Peacock’s ’The Traitors’ Sends Parvati Shallow, Deontay Wilder, Maksim Chmerkovskiy on a Mission

Season two of The Traitors, a reality show hosted by Alan Cumming, premieres on Peacock January 12. Set in a castle in Scotland, celebrity contestants work together on missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden among the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the cash for themselves.

“Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game,” said Peacock.

Twenty-one contestants, ranging from reality show vets to athletes to a former member of the U.K. Parliament, are in the new season. They include Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen from Love Island USA, Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello from The Challenge, Dan Gheesling from Big Brother, boxer Deontay Wilder, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu from Love Island UK, Janelle Pierzina of Big Brother, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio from The Challenge, John Bercow, former member of Parliament, Kevin Kreider of Bling Empire, Larsa Pippen from The Real Housewives of Miami, Marcus Jordan, son of Michael Jordan, Maksim Chmerkovskiy of Dancing with the Stars, Mercedes “MJ” Javid of Shahs of Sunset, Parvati Shallow of Survivor, Peppermint of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Peter Weber from The Bachelor, Phaedra Parks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sandra Diaz-Twine of Survivor, Shereé Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County and Trishelle Cannatella from Real World: Las Vegas.

There are 11 60-minute episodes.

Studio Lambert produces the show and IDTV created it. Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Sam Rees-Jones, Tim Harcourt and Jack Burgess are the executive producers.

Cumming’s films include GoldenEye and Eyes Wide Shut, and his TV work includes The Good Wife and Schmigadoon. The host's dog Lala is on The Traitors as well.

