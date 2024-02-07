Netflix’s ‘Griselda’ Holds Top Spot In TVision Power Score Rankings

Netflix’s Griselda repeated as the top show in TVision’s Power Score ranking of shows on connected TV.

For the week of January 29, Griselda was followed by Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the new series on Amazon Prime Video.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Apple TV Plus’ Masters of the Air, Disney Plus’ Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Peacock’s The Traitors (Season 2).

In addition to Mr. & Mrs. Smith, new series in the Top 20 included Netflix’s Alexander: The Making of a God, Max’s The Tourist and Peacock’s Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story.

Netflix had the most shows on the list with five. Amazon had the second most shows on the list with four.

(Image credit: TVision)

TVision also said the top movie in January according to Power Score was Netflix’s Lift.

Amazon’s The Underdoggs, Apple TV Plus’ The Family Plan, Netflix’s Good Grief and Disney Plus’ Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny rounded out the Top 5 movies.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.