Netflix’s ‘Griselda’ Jumps To Top Of TVision Power Score Rankings

New programs topped TVision’s Power Score ranking of shows watched on connected TV the week of January 22.

No. 1 was Netflix’s Griselda, starring Sofia Vergara as a drug kingpin.

Right behind was Apple TV Plus’ Masters of the Air. The first two episodes of the World War II drama dropped on January 26.

Rounding out the Top 5 are Disney Plus’ Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Amazon Prime’s Reacher (Season 2), which was No. 1 the previous week ; and Peacock’s Ted.

Eight different streaming service had shows in the Top 20 for the week.

Netflix had the most shows on this list with five.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.