Amazon’s ‘Reacher’ Returns To Top of TVision’s Power Score Rankings

Amazon Prime’s Reacher (season two) returned to the top spot in TVision’s Power Score ranking of shows on connected television for the week of January 15.

Reacher was the top show for the week of December 11 and has been hovering near the top of the rankings since it was released.

Peacock’s Ted was the No. 2 show, with Disney Plus’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Hulu’s Death and Other Details and Hulu and Disney Plus’s Echo rounding out the Top 5.

Echo was No. 1 the previous week.

Eight streaming services has programs in the Top 20. Hulu had the most with five shows on the list.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across more than 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers spend paying attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season and the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.