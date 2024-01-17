‘Echo’ on Disney Plus and Hulu Tops TVision Power Score Rankings

Echo, the new Marvel series streaming on Disney Plus and Hulu, opened as the top show on connected TV, according to TVision’s Power Score rankings for the week of January 8.

All episodes of Echo dropped at the same time, a change in strategy for Disney. The new “binge” approach appears to have paid off, TVision noted.

Amazon Prime Video’s Reacher (Season 2) took the No. 2 spot, followed by Ted, a new series heavily promoted by Peacock during its NFL playoff game.

Rounding out the Top 5 shows were Disney Plus’ Percy Jackson and the Olympians (which was No. 1 the previous week ) and Netflix’s Fool Me Once.

Buoyed by a number of awards Hulu’s The Bear showed gains, with Season 1 climbing to No. 12 from No. 19 and Season 2 jumping from 32nd to 16th.

Hulu had five shows in the Top 20 and Amazon had four. Netflix, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus had three apiece.

The TV Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers - regardless of the scale of the platform, or the program’s release schedule.