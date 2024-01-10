Disney Plus’ ‘Percy Jackson’ Repeats Atop TVision’s Power Score Rankings

Apple TV Plus’ Percy Jackson and the Olympians started the new year by repeating as the top show in TVision’s Power Score rankings of show on connected TV for the week of January 1.

Amazon’s Reacher (Season 2) was the No. 2 show on the list, with Netflix’s Fool Me Once, Disney Plus’ What If . . . ? (Season 2) and Apple TV’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters rounding out the Top Five.

TVision noted that the return of Reacher boosted the series’ first season into No. 12 on this week’s list.

Hulu and Netflix each had four shows in the Top 20.

Amazon’s Candy Cane Lane, starring Eddie Murphy was the top movie on connected TV in December, according to TVision.

The rest of the Top 5 were Leave The World Behind on Netflix, The Family Plan on Apple TV Plus, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Disney Plus and Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie on Peacock.

Netflix had the most movies on the Top 20 list with nine and Disney Plus had four.

“The Power Score is meant to reflect how engaged viewers are with the content, regardless of the scale of the platform. If a program does not engage a significant portion of the app’s viewers, or capture high attention, that will lower the score,” TVision says.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.