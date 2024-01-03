Disney Plus’ ‘Percy Jackson’ Jumps To Top Slot In TVision Power Score Ranking

Disney Plus’ Percy Jackson and the Olympians climbed to the top spot in TVision’s Power Score ranking of shows on connected TV during the weeks of December 25.

Percy Jackson had been in the second spot the previous week, trailing Amazon’s Reacher (Season 2).

Reacher dropped to No. 2 during the Christmas week.

Rounding out the top 10 were Disney Plus’ What If . . . ? (Season 2), Peacock’s Dr. Death (Season 2) and Apple TV Plus’ Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Nine different streaming services landed shows in the Top 20, with Disney Plus, Peacock and Apple TV Plus leading with three each. Netflix had two shows on the list.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.