Amazon Prime’s ‘Reacher’ Reaches Top of TVision’s Power Score Rankings

Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s Reacher made its debut as the top show in TVision’s Power Score rankings of shows on connected TV for the week of December 11.

Reacher pushed Apple TV Plus’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters out of the top spot.

Rounding out the Top Five were Amazon Freevee’s Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis (Season 2), Paramount Plus’ Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Netflix’s The Crown (Season 6).

There were eight different streaming services represented in the Top 20. Netflix was the leader with seven shows on the list.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.