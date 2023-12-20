Amazon Prime’s ‘Reacher’ Reaches Top of TVision’s Power Score Rankings
Netflix scores seven shows in Top 20
Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s Reacher made its debut as the top show in TVision’s Power Score rankings of shows on connected TV for the week of December 11.
Reacher pushed Apple TV Plus’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters out of the top spot.
Rounding out the Top Five were Amazon Freevee’s Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis (Season 2), Paramount Plus’ Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Netflix’s The Crown (Season 6).
There were eight different streaming services represented in the Top 20. Netflix was the leader with seven shows on the list.
The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.
TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Most Popular
By Scott Lehane