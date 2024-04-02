‘Sherri’ Picked Up for Season 3

Sherri, a syndicated daytime talk show starring Sherri Shepherd, has been renewed for a third season, according to Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, which produces and distributes the show. Sherri’s launch group, Fox Television Stations, had already renewed the show last year in a two-season deal, but Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair, Hearst Television, Gray Television and E.W. Scripps joined Fox in picking up the show for season three, clearing it in more than 95% of the country.

“We thank our great station partners for continuing to make Sherri the centerpiece of their daytime lineups. These renewals are a tremendous tribute to Sherri and the show’s outstanding production team, who after less than two full seasons have made this show into a popular daytime staple with viewers, stations and advertisers,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said, also in a statement.

In its second season, Sherri is averaging a 0.3 live-plus-same-day rating among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, according to Nielsen, putting it in second place among all daytime talkers behind Disney’s Live with Kelly and Mark. In the week ended March 17, Sherri scored a 0.7 live plus same day national household rating, ranking it fourth.

“I’m so excited to continue bringing joy, laughter and inspiration to our viewers,” Shepherd said in a statement. “I don’t take it for granted that people welcome me into their homes daily and that's why I greet them with, ‘Hey Family!’ Thank you to Debmar-Mercury, the Fox Television Stations and all of the broadcast partners who continue to support and trust in my vision of bringing fun and comedy to daytime. And as we enter season three, continue to expect the unexpected!”

Sherri is executive produced by Fernita Wynn, who also serves as showrunner. Shepherd and her producing partner, Jawn Murray, are both executive producers. Joelle Dawson-Calia is also an executive producer, with Siobhan Schanda and Dan Fitzpatrick as co-executive producers.