'Damsel' Experiences No Distress -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for March 4-10

The action-fantasy film Damsel generated 35.3 million account views and 64.8 million viewing hours last week, making it the most watched program on Netflix, according to the streaming service's weekly rankings for the week of March 4-10.

Starring Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, along with Robin Wright and Angela Basset, the film ranked No. 1 in 79 countries, according to Netflix. It was the second biggest weekly performance for a Netflix original film this year, following Kevin Hart caper comedy-drama Lift back in Janaury.

Damsel pushed out last week’s most popular film, Code 8 Part II, which ended the viewing period with 11.9 million views and 19.8 million viewing hours, less than a third of Damsel’s engagement.

Meanwhile, among TV series on Netflix, Guy Ritchie's The Gentleman generated 81.5 million viewing hours and 12.2 million account views in its first three days on the platform.

Created for Netflix by Ritchie as a spin-off of his eponymous 2019 film, the series stars Theo James as a man whoe inherits the family estate, only to discover that it’s home to “an enormous weed empire.”

The Gentlemen beat out last week’s No. 1 title, Avatar: The Last Airbender, which despite being greenlit through its third season less than a week ago, dropped by over half its engagement in its third week on Netflix, landing at the No. 2 spot with just 65.7 million viewing hours and 9.1 million account views.

Tracking better last week was French action-drama, Furies, which earned the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s non-english TV rankings with 47.5 million hours viewed and 7.9 million account views. That's roughly triple the engagement compared to the French crime drama's debut a week prior.

Written by Jean-Yves Arnaud and Yoann Legave, the gritty action series follows a French woman sucked into the Paris criminal underworld.

