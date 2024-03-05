Adam Sandler's 'Spaceman' Burns Up on Re-Entry — Netflix Weekly Rankings For February 26 - March 3

Adam Sandler movie Spaceman scored a lackluster debut performance on Netflix’s weekly global film rankings, taking the No.3 spot with just 16 million hours streamed and 8.8 million views.

For context, Sandler’s most recent Netflix project, the animated comedy Leo, scored 61.7 million viewing hours in its first week last November, according to the streaming company's weekly audience ranker.

Back in August, ensemble comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitvah -- which starred Sandler and much of his immediate family -- also debuted at No. 3, with just 21.3 million hours viewed and 12.3 million views. The film nearly doubled its audience the following week.

Sandler's crack at a sci-fi drama, produced by a team including Channing Tatum and based on Jaroslav Kalfař’s novel, reportedly had a production budget of $40 million.

Rotten Tomatoes aggregated Spaceman's reviews at only 50%.

Outpacing Spaceman was another science-fiction title, Code 8 Part II, which took the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s English film rankings with 33.4 million viewing hours.

The second part to a 2019 Netflix film acquisition by the same name, Code 8 was produced by XYZ Films and Collective Pictures before Netflix acquired the property in June of last year.

In better news for the streamer, live action fantasy series Avatar The Last Airbender took the No. 1 spot for the second week since its debut, with 144.2 million viewing hours.

Based on Nickelodeon’s fan-favorite animated series and produced at a reported $15 million per episode, the series earned a total of 297.8 million viewing hours in its first two weeks on the rankings. Among Netflix series, that's second to only Fool Me Once in 2023.

Meanwhile, doing well for Netflix internationally was Spanish drama-thriller Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 3, which jumped to No. 1 on the streamer’s international series rankings with 40 million viewing hours, up from just 15.2 million viewing hours the week prior.

