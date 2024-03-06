Netflix Greenlights ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Through Season 3 Conclusion

Netflix is doubling down on its pricey fantasy adaptation of Avatar The Last Airbender and renewing the series for two additional seasons, the streaming company said Wednesday.

Netflix's three-season live-action run will mirror the structure of the animated series, which was based on three of author Michael Dante DiMartino's books and premiered on Nickelodeon in 2005. The animated series became a hit on Netflix during the pandemic.

The renewal comes just two weeks after the series premiered on February 22, stacking up an impressive 297.8 million hours of audience engagement in its first 11 days on Netflix, according to the platform's weekly rankings. It's been the No. 1 show in 76 countries.

In addition to engagement on Netflix, ATAB generated huge buzz on platforms like TikTok, where the #AvatarTheLastAirbender generated 1 billion global views in the series’ first seven days of release, according to Netflix.

It’s not confirmed whether they’ll follow the same eight-episode format for the coming two seasons, nor has Netflix revealed any other details, such as possible new cast additions or when filming will begin.

In addition to show-running, Albert Kim serves as a writer and executive producer alongside Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberator, Jabbar Raisani and Michael Goi. Roseanne Ling will direct with Goi, Raisani and Jet Wilkinson.