Samsung TV Plus Adds FIFA Plus Channel, Building Sports Portfolio

Samsung Electronics said it added the FIFA Plus channel to Samsung TV Plus, its free, ad-supported streaming service.

The FIFA Plus channel is being added as the Women’s World Cup is being played in Australia and New Zealand.

The channel features a collection of original programming and highlights from men’s and women’s soccer. Viewers in Brazil and Italy can access full live Women’s World Cup matches.

FIFA Plus also offers The Archive, home to every FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup match ever recorded on camera.

Samsung has been adding sports channels to its free streaming platform. Sports content available includes channels from Dazn, the Tennis Channel, DraftKings and CBS Sports HQ.

“Samsung is delighted to be adding the FIFA Plus channel to Samsung TV Plus, thereby expanding the roster of sports content available on Samsung TVs and Galaxy devices,” Samsung Electronics Europe head of business development Richard Jakeman said. “Launching globally with a rich lineup of curated FIFA Plus content will add incredible value to our customers, and with the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 continuing, they’ll also be able to experience content that marks the next exciting chapter in the Women’s game.”