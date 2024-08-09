Hispanic Television Summit Focuses on How Latinos Are Reflected on Screens

With just one month to go before the 22nd Annual Hispanic Television Summit, new dynamic speakers like comedian, actor, writer and producer John Leguizamo are being added daily to the agenda for this leading annual event for those in the business of television for Hispanics in the U.S. and worldwide. This year’s theme is in response to the growing demand for improved on-screen representation of Latino voices, images, and within storylines.

Leguizamo’s session will focus on this point of how Latinos are reflected in television during a discussion about his new series American Historia, scheduled to premiere on PBS stations in September. Leguizamo is joined by producer Ben DeJesus of NGL Studios/mitu and Luis Ortiz, managing director of Latino Public Broadcasting.

Other sessions include speakers who are TV journalists from English- and Spanish-language broadcast TV stations; while other sessions include media strategists from leading agencies including GroupM Multicultural, Horizon, Omnicom, Orci, and Zubi Advertising; marketing executives from Comcast, research experts from Nielsen, AIMM, Horowitz, and Altman Solon; programming development and programming distribution executives from Canela, Danger TV, Discovery, Condista, Mexicanal and V-me to name just a few. To view the live agenda, click here.

In addition, the Summit also features the presentation of the A nnual Hispanic Television Awards honoring leaders and pioneers in Hispanic Television. This year’s recipients include Chiqui Cartegena from CUNY TV, Javier Saralegui of Danger TV, Isabel Rafferty Zavala of Canela Media, Michael Roca from Omnicom, and Sean Cunningham from the VAB.

The summit will be presented on Sept. 11 at etc.Venues, 360 Madison Ave. in New York, as part of Future’s NYC TV Week.