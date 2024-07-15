PBS Shares Fall Premieres

PBS shared its fall schedule at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Pasadena, California, including a John Leguizamo special about Hispanic history in America, a Great Performances special dedicated to Waitress: The Musical, and Ken Burns’ latest film.

September premieres include season two of Ridley, starting September 15, and the launch of Moonflower Murders on Masterpiece and season four of Van Der Valk on Masterpiece on that same night.

Big Cats 24/7 begins September 18, and Crossroads: A Conversation with America, hosted by Judy Woodruff and examining the issues that divide America, and the values we share, is on September 23.

The Voces special American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos, which sees Leguizamo travel throughout Mexico and the U.S. while unearthing history, debuts Friday, September 27. The 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards is on the same night.

October premieres include American Experience: The American Vice President, on October 1, Mambo Legends: The Music Never Ends on October 4, and the Nova special The Solar System: Strange Worlds premiering October 9, among others.

The Marlow Murder Club on Masterpiece debuts October 27, and just in time for Halloween, Dracula’s Hidden Kingdom is on October 30.

November’s releases on PBS include Lions of the Skeleton Coast November 13, the Great Performances special Waitress: The Musical, starring Sara Bareilles as a waitress and pie marker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage, on November 15, and Leonardo Da Vinci debuting Leonardo Da Vinci debuts November 18.

PBS notes that it is Burns’ first non-American subject for a film.

The Great Performances special Patsy Cline: Walkin’ After Midnight premieres November 22, and features a performance by those she influenced, including Crystal Gayle, Grace Potter, Kristin Chenoweth and Pat Benatar, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.