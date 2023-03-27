John Leguizamo Steps in as ‘Daily Show’ Guest Host

John Leguizamo is the guest host this week on The Daily Show. Leguizamo sits with CNN political commentator Ana Navarro March 27, actor and activist Diane Guerrero March 28, rapper Princess Nokia March 29 and Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) March 30.

Born in Colombia, Leguizamo’s film work includes John Wick, Moulin Rouge!, Summer of Sam and The Menu. His work on Broadway includes the one-man show John Leguizamo: Freak. Spike Lee directed a film based on Freak.

The Daily Show is on Comedy Central. Trevor Noah stepped down as host in December, a role he began in 2015.

Al Franken was the guest host last week. Before that, it was Kal Penn and Marlon Wayans. Hasan Minhaj, Chelsea Handler, Wanda Sykes, Sarah Silverman and D.L. Hughley have also been guest hosts this year on The Daily Show.

Daily Show correspondents include Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper. ■