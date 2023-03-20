Al Franken Chats With Sen. Lindsey Graham on ‘The Daily Show’

Al Franken is the guest host on The Daily Show the week of March 20-23. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) sits with Franken on Monday, March 20.

The Daily Show airs on Comedy Central.

Franken was on Saturday Night Live from 1977 to 1980, and again from 1988 to 1995, in both writer and performer roles.

He was elected to the U.S. Senate, representing Minnesota, in 2008. He served until he resigned late in 2017 while facing sexual misconduct allegations.

Franken speaks with Alan Ruck about the new season of Succession on HBO March 21. Author Heather McGhee is on March 22 and BenDeLaCreme from RuPaul’s Drag Race is on March 23.

Trevor Noah was the Daily Show host from 2015 through December 2022.

Guest hosts have been Kal Penn, who hosted last week, and Marlon Wayans, who hosted the week before, as well as Hasan Minhaj, Chelsea Handler, Wanda Sykes, Sarah Silverman and D.L. Hughley.

John Leguizamo, who stars in The Menu, is also lined up to guest host. ■