'Succession' Creator Jesse Armstrong: Season 4 of the HBO Hit Series Will Be Its Last

It looks like Logan Roy will hand over the reins to his made up toxic media empire before Rupert Murdoch surrenders his real one.

Jesse Armstrong, creator of Succession, told the New Yorker that the upcoming fourth season of the HBO hit series will be its last.

“There’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever," Armstrong told the pub. "The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season 2, I’ve been trying to think: 'Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?'”

Season 4 of Succession drops on HBO on March 26, with media czar Logan Roy having shouted his trademark "f*** off!" simultaneously at all three of his most ambitious heirs ... and the adult children once again plotting, this time in unison, to take the crown

Since Game of Thrones signed off HBO in May 2019, Succession has arguably come closest to water-cooler-hit status for the premium channel, the recent big premieres of House of the Dragon and The Last of Us not withstanding.

Armstrong described the decision as a group one among series writers.

“I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of season four, in about November, December, 2021, and I sort of said, ‘Look, I think this maybe should be it," he told the New Yorker. "But what do you think?’ And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”

HBO reps have not yet commented.