Marlon Wayans Is Guest Host on ‘The Daily Show’ This Week

Marlon Wayans is the guest host on The Daily Show for the week starting March 6. Wayans’ film work includes Above the Rim and Scary Movie. His TV credits include In Living Color, The Wayans Bros. and Marlon.

Hasan Minhaj, who hosted Netflix show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, guest hosted The Daily Show last week and Kal Penn does so starting March 13. Penn’s credits include Harold & Kumar and Designated Survivor.

Following Penn will be Al Franken, a veteran of the U.S. Senate and Saturday Night Live, and John Leguizamo, who stars in The Menu.

Chelsea Handler, Wanda Sykes, Sarah Silverman and D.L. Hughley have also been Daily Show guest hosts since Trevor Noah stepped down. The show airs on Comedy Central.

Noah took over as Daily Show host in fall 2015, and signed off in December. Jon Stewart hosted from 1999 to 2015 and Craig Kilborn from 1996 to 1998.

Mason Gooding of Scream VI is Wayans’s guest March 6.

Daily Show correspondents include Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper. ■