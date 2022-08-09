Starz Developing 'Book of Marlon' with Marlon Wayans Set to Star

Starz said it is developing Book of Marlon, a comedy inspired by the life and career of Marlon Wayans.

Wayans will play a fictionalized version of himself and co-write and executive produce the series.

Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, Rick Alvarez and Michael Rotenberg serve as executive producers with Riddle and Salahuddin serving as the showrunners.

“We are beyond thrilled to develop this sophisticated and hilarious series with Marlon, Diallo, Bashir and Rick, who each bring their own level of artistry and authenticity to everything they touch,” said Kathryn Busby, president, original programming at Starz. “I’ve long admired Diallo’s and Bashir’s work, and I’m excited to be working on a project as special as this with the incomparable Marlon Wayans at the center.”

Book of Marlon will be produced by Warner Bros. Television for Starz. Alex Alberts, director of original programming, Kathryn Tyus-Adair, senior VP of original programming, and Alice Dickens-Koblin, senior VP of unscripted programming, will oversee the series on behalf of Starz.

"We’re excited to be in business with such enthusiastic partners. Starz is a big brand, and we are happy to bring some smiles to the table," said Wayans. "It’s great to know that we can push the envelope and get into some good, fun trouble with this project on this platform. Diallo and Bashir are good friends and great collaborators. Book of Marlon will be smart, fun and twisted with a dash of heart and a whole lot of unapologetic humor." ■