Sarah Silverman Guest Hosts ‘The Daily Show’ February 13-16
Marlon Wayans, Al Franken also lined up to host on Comedy Central
Sarah Silverman is guest host on The Daily Show the week of February 13-16. The show is on Comedy Central nightly at 11 p.m. ET/PT.
Guests for the week include Lizz Winstead, co-creator of The Daily Show, February 13; Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, February 14; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, February 15; and Jia Tolentino, writer at The New Yorker, February 16.
Trevor Noah took over as Daily Show host in fall 2015, and signed off in December. Jon Stewart hosted from 1999 to 2015 and Craig Kilborn in 1996-1998.
Chelsea Handler was the guest host the week of February 6. Wanda Sykes and D.L. Hughley were previous guest hosts.
Comedy Central has not revealed the guest host for the week of February 20. Hasan Minhaj is guest host the week of February 27. Marlon Wayans guest hosts the week of March 6. Kal Penn hosts the week of March 13 and Al Franken takes the job the week of March 20. The week of March 27, it is John Leguizamo.
Jen Flanz is showrunner, writer and executive producer on The Daily Show, and Jill Katz is executive producer. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
