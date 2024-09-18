Weigel’s Start TV Launches on DirecTV

Weigel Broadcasting Co. and DirecTV have inked a multiyear carriage deal for Weigel’s Start TV Network. Start TV, showcasing female protagonists in procedural dramas, launched September 17 on channel 84 for customers who receive DirecTV via satellite or stream it satellite-free.

“Start TV joins Weigel’s flagship MeTV and our action-adventure channel H&I as the third national network to be carried on DirecTV, building on a successful partnership that has truly been a win-win,” said Neal Sabin, vice chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co. “We are excited to extend Start TV’s reach, and we know that the network’s lineup of dramas featuring intelligent and powerful female leading characters will bring a unique and compelling entertainment destination to DirecTV subscribers who are always hungry for diverse content.”

Shows on Start TV include Rizzoli & Isles, Major Crimes, The Closer, Elementary, Medium, Cold Case, In Plain Sight, Covert Affairs and Murder, She Wrote.

Weigel networks, in addition to Start TV, MeTV and H&I, include Movies!, Catchy Comedy and Dabl.