‘Elementary’ Starts on Start TV Jan. 1

Sherlock Holmes drama Elementary starts on Start TV with a New Year’s Day marathon, before the show, starring Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson and Jonny Lee Miller as Holmes, slides into the noon and 1 p.m. slots Monday through Sunday.

The show, which ran for seven seasons on CBS, is set in modern-day Manhattan.

Elementary “offered a fresh twist to the Sherlock Holmes story, a modern-day version centering on a police consultant living in New York City who is recently out of a drug rehabilitation program,” according to Start TV. “His sober companion, former surgeon turned addiction specialist, Dr. Joan Watson, is hired to support his post-rehab regimen, but over time realizes she also has a talent for investigation. Together, the duo demonstrates an uncanny ability to solve cases.”

Start TV will run 28 episodes in the marathon, which goes January 1-2.

Elementary wrapped in 2019.

Part of Weigel Broadcasting, Start TV features female characters who are intelligent and empowered. Also on the Start TV weekday schedule are Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Touched By An Angel, Murder, She Wrote and Medium, among other dramas.

Start TV will feature a holiday movie event, when “Start TV Holiday Movie Magic” offers Saturday night seasonal movies November 25 to December 30. Those include Christmas at the Holly Hotel, Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus, A Family Matters Christmas and The Farmer and the Belle.