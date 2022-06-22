Philo Adds Weigel’s Decades, Start TV to Channel Lineup

Streaming TV service Philo said it added Decades and Start TV, two of Weigel Broadcasting’s digital multicast networks, to its streaming channel lineup.

Weigel began making its channels available to streaming platforms earlier this year when it put MeTV and Story TV on Frndly TV in March. Frndly TV added Decades, Heroes & Icons and Start TV in April.

Philo has run Sony’s Get TV digital broadcast channel since 2020.

The new channels are being added to Philo at no extra cost to subscribers.

“Attention fans of nostalgia TV and female-led drama! Starting today on Philo, you can view some of the best classic sitcoms in TV history, as well as enjoy shows featuring the top female leading characters in popular scripted TV dramas,” said Philo’s Jane Marks in a blog post. “Philo has added two new channels: Decades and Start TV. We are always looking for new content to bring to our Philo community, and we hope you’ll love these channels as much as we already do.”

Decades, short for Television Across the Decades, features classic-TV comedies from the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, including I Love Lucy, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Bob Newhart Show, Cheers and Taxi.

Start TV features scripted dramas featuring women in diverse and compelling roles. Titles including The Closer, The Good Wife, Major Crimes, Rizzoli and Isles, Medium and Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman. ■