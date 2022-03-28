Frndly TV Adds Weigel Diginets--Including MeTV--To Streaming Service Lineup

Frndly TV, the low-priced, family-friendly streaming service, made a deal with Weigel Broadcasting to stream MeTV and Weigel’s other digital broadcast networks to Frndly’s subscribers.

Frndly TV is the first live streaming service to carry all five of the Weigel channels.

Under the terms of the deal Frndly subscribers will get added programming, including MeTV, one of the oldest and most popular of the digital broadcast networks, without seeing a price increase from the current basic rate of $6.99 a month.

The addition will give Frndly subscribers a lineup of more than 35 channels.

Weigel’s channels get additional distribution to Frndly’s subscribers, many of whom live in rural areas where broadcast signals are weak.

“The five Weigel national networks are a fantastic addition to our Frndly TV lineup,” said Michael McKenna, chief programming officer of Frndly TV. “Our customers will no doubt enjoy the variety these networks bring, including the country’s number-one rated classic TV network, MeTV. And importantly, we are honoring our promise to our subscribers by keeping our prices very friendly -- and the lowest in the industry -- while adding even more great programming.”

MeTV will premiere on the Frndly TV lineup starting Monday, March 28. Frndly TV subscribers will also be able to watch Story TV, a new channel being launched Monday.

On April 19, Weigle’s Heroes Icons and Decades channels will be added to Frndly and Start TV will be added shortly afterward.

“We welcome the subscribers of Frndly TV into the family friendly world of MeTV and our full array of entertaining and engaging networks,” said Neal Sabin, vice chairman of Weigel. . “The warmth of Andy Griffith, the thrill of all five original Star Trek series, newer and classic crime and court dramas are just a part of what our networks are bringing to Frndly and we are thrilled to be with this well positioned service.”■