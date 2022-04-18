More Weigel Digital Networks To Be Added to Frndly TV Lineup

Frndly TV, the family-friendly low-priced streaming TV service , said three more of Weigel Broadcasting’s digital networks will be available to subscribers, starting Tuesday.

The three networks are Decades, Heroes & Icons and Start TV.

Frndly TV and Weigel announced a deal last month that would that make the Weigel networks available via streaming for the first time.

The initial networks launched were the popular MeTV and the brand new Story TV .

Launched in October 2019 with 12 networks, Frndly TV is now up to 36 networks and has raised its base price once by $1 since starting out.

Decades is a “pop-culture time capsule” with original programming, sitcoms, talk and variety series categorized by decade. H&I features action and adventure with familiar leading characters. Start TV features women leading characters in procedural dramas. ■