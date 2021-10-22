GetTV’s Over-the-Air Distribution Gets Pumped by New Stations Deals

GetTV, the Sony network showing classic TV shows, said it has made deals to boost its over the air distribution on stations’ secondary digital channels.

New multi-station deals with E.W. Scripps, Tegna and Hearst TV will put getTV on more robust signals, the network said.

Digital over-the-air is a growing part of the industry as more viewers cut the cord and rely on a combination of broadcast signals and streaming services.

Station groups including Scripps, Tegna and Sinclair have been creating networks to meet the demand from viewers who are choosing not to subscribe to traditional pay-TV services via cable and satellite.

Sony is also looking to add distribution by negotiating for carriage on virtual multichannel video programming distributors. GetTV has been recently added on fubo TV, Philo and Frndly TV.

GetTV is also carried on satellite by Dish.

“We are transitioning the over-the-air distribution footprint of getTV by being more aggressive in the marketplace and aligning with broadcasters who can give us full power, Big 4, stations as shown by these three new multi-station deals and we’re looking to get more,” Tim Carry, executive VP, distribution for Game Show Network and getTV.

With the new deals, getTV is available on broadcast stations covering 85% of U.S. TV households. Of the about 120 stations it is being carried by, 32 are now ABC, NBC, CBS or Fox affiliates. The network is available over the air in 48 of the top 50 DMAs.

GetTV airs classic shows of all eras, mainly from the Sony Pictures Entertainment TV and film library. Its schedule includes comedies Good Times and All In The Family, action series like Walker, Texas Ranger, a “Primetime is Crimetime” weeknight block featuring Kojak, Mike Hammer, Starsky & Hutch and Charlie’s Angels and a slate of vintage westerns all weekend.