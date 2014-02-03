Sony Pictures Television Digi-Net GetTV Launches

GetTV, the vintage films network from Sony Pictures Television (SPT), launches on Feb. 3 in 24 markets, including 17 of the top 20. The network airs as a subchannel on Univision-owned stations; its broadcast partners also include WFUT in the New York DMA, KFTR in Los Angeles, and WGBO in the Chicago market.

“GetTV is bringing the brightest stars and most unforgettable films from classic Hollywood into the living rooms of television viewers across the U.S.,” said Superna Kalle, SPT senior VP, U.S. networks.

GetTV’s films, hailing from the '30s to the '60s, come primarily from the Sony Pictures library. The digi-net kicks off with the 1957 military comedy Operation Mad Ball, starring Jack Lemmon, Ernie Kovacs and Mickey Rooney, part of a monthlong salute to Lemmon.

“Our programming showcases the epic stories, legendary characters and glamour of the golden age of film,” said Kalle. “We believe GetTV will become a favorite network for movie fans looking for strong stories and rich characters.”