Frndly TV Adds GetTV to Streaming Lineup

Low-priced family-friendly streaming TV provider Frndly TV has made a deal to add Sony’s getTV to its lineup.

The launch of getTV expands Frndly TV to 19 channels.

Frndly’s price structure remains unchanged , with the basic tier at $5.99 a month.

“This is a fantastic ‘get’ for Frndly TV and we are thrilled to add a great service like getTV to our channel lineup,” said Michael McKenna, chief programming officer of Frndly TV. “GetTV’s library of TV shows that we all love continues our goal of bringing to market a family friendly TV service at a family friendly price.”

Also Read: Frndly TV Adds Allen Media Group’s Recipe.TV and Local Now

GetTV features a lineup of classic TV series including All in the Family and Walker, Texas Ranger. It has a “primetime is crimetime” block on weeknights with Mike Hammer, Starsky & Hutch and Charlie's Angels, and shows Western films on weekends.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this fast-growing family friendly package,” said Tim Carry, executive VP for getTV. “When it comes to affordable wholesome entertainment for the entire home there is no better service than Frndly TV. At getTV we are proud to be included in the mix.”