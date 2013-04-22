Sony Pictures Television Launches Entertainment Digi-Net 'getTV'

The packed multicast network space will have another big

player when Sony Pictures Television (SPT) launches the movie channel getTV in

the fall. GetTV will premiere on the Univision Television Group stations'

subchannels, and SPT is in discussions with other station groups about picking

up it up.

Programming will be primarily from the Sony Pictures

library, featuring more than 3,500 films, including the classics Lawrence of Arabia and The Bridge on the River Kwai. They will

air in English.

"The over-the-air market provides a significant growth

opportunity for our channels business," said Andy Kaplan, president of

worldwide networks at SPT. "We recognize the demand for premium content that

appeals to audiences of all ages, which is exactly what getTV will offer."

GetTV climbs into the ring with several established digi-net

competitors, including Weigel's Me-TV and Weigel-MGM venture This TV, and newer

entries such as NBC's Cozi TV and Fox's Movies!

Late last year, Univision agreed to air the African-American

targeted multicast Bounce TV on seven stations' subchannels.

GetTV will be managed by Superna Kalle, senior VP,

U.S. networks, SPT, and general manager, Sony Movie Channel, Cine Sony

Television and getTV. It will debut in 24 Univision markets, including 17 of

the top 20 DMAs, reaching 44% of U.S. television households.