CBS Renews 18 Shows for 2014-15

CBS renewed the majority of its programming slate for next year, picking up 18 shows for 2014-15.

The network has renewed nine dramas for next season: NCIS (pictured), NCIS: Los Angeles, Person of Interest, CSI, Hawaii Five-0, Blue Bloods, Criminal Minds, Elementary and The Good Wife. CBS is currently developing new CSI and NCIS spin-offs as well.

On the comedy side, CBS has picked up a pair of freshman laffers in Mom and The Millers; Robin Williams starrer The Crazy Ones was not among the series getting renewed. Veteran sitcoms 2 Broke Girls, Mike & Molly and Two and a Half Men were also renewed.

CBS also picked up reality series Undercover Boss and The Amazing Race for an additional season, as well as news programs 60 Minutes and 48 Hours.

The pickups follow Wednesday's three-year renewal for top-rated sitcom The Big Bang Theory.