‘Rizzoli & Isles’ Starts on Start TV Jan. 4

Police procedural Rizzoli & Isles premieres on multicast net Start TV Jan. 4. Starring Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander, Rizzoli & Isles will air 5 and 10 p.m. ET Monday-Sunday.

Start TV offers programs “showcasing strong and resourceful female leading characters in a lineup of contemporary and proven procedural dramas,” in its own words.

Rizzoli & Isles debuted on TNT in 2010 and ran for seven seasons. Harmon and Alexander play an odd couple, friends who work together to solve Boston’s most puzzling crimes. Harmon’s Detective Jane Rizzoli is brash and and Alexander’s medical examiner Dr. Maura Isles prefers a more methodical approach.

Also starting Jan. 4, Ghost Whisperer, with Jennifer Love Hewitt, moves to 11 a.m. weekdays on Start TV and Cagney and Lacey moves to 4 p.m. and 3 a.m.