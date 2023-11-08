Tubi Adding Live Hoops With NBA G League TV Channel

Tubi, Fox Corp.’s ad-supported streaming service, said it made a deal with the National Basketball Association to stream some G League games on a new NBA G League TV channel that will be available on Fridays and Saturdays.

NBA G League TV will have 75 games each season, including select playoff games, that will be seen exclusively on Tubi.

The first game streams November 10 when the Ignite play the Ontario Clippers.

G League games also appear on ESPN platforms and NBA TV.

"We are thrilled to team up with the NBA G League for the next two seasons, delivering an exciting new basketball experience to our audience at no cost,” Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson said. “Tubi is committed to providing diverse, high-quality content to its subscribers, including the NBA G League, ultimately bringing more sports entertainment to our viewers and enhancing the fan experience.”

The G League is the NBA’s developmental league, featuring players looking to hook up with NBA teams. The league also tests potential rule changes in the G League.

“We are excited to further expand access and deepen engagement with our fans through this partnership with Tubi,” NBA G League chief operating officer Portia Archer said. “The G League is filled with tomorrow’s NBA stars and we can’t wait for Tubi’s audience to experience the elite competition and exceptional talent in our league.”

Live sports are among the strongest programming on TV and games are steadily moving from broadcast and cable to streaming.

During Fox’s earnings call, CEO Lachlan Murdoch touted Tubi’s revenue growth, but said the streamer would be largely sticking to entertainment programming, leaving the big sports licensing deals to Fox Broadcasting and the FS1 and FS2 cable networks.