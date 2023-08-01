DistroTV Makes Deal To Stream News Channels From India's TV9 Network

DistroTV, a free, ad-supported streaming platform, said it made a deal to distribute TV9 Network’s news channels from India to global viewers.

TV9 network recently launched News9 Live, a digital English-language news channel. It also operates TV9 Bharatvarsh in Hindi and several regional news channels.

The deal with DistroTV marks the first time TV9 Network’s channels will be streamed live worldwide.

“This partnership will bring the best of Indian news content to our users around the globe, expanding our diverse content line-up with hundreds of Channels,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, the parent company of DistroTV.

“This partnership perfectly aligns with our unwavering dedication to delivering an unparalleled user experience for our valued viewers,” said Raktim Das, chief growth officer of TV9 Network.

Das said that over the last three years, TV9 Network has achieved a 33% market share, making it the top news network in the world’s largest democracy.

“As the audience transitions to CTVs and embraces the ecosystem, we are delighted to partner with DistroTV, whose platform offers our global audience effortless and seamless access to our news content through an array of devices.”