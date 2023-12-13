Apple TV’s ‘Monarch’ Roars Back To Top Spot In TVision Power Score Rankings

Apple TV Plus’ Monarch: Legacy of Monsters returned to the top spot in TVision’s Power Score ranking of shows on connected TV for the week of December 4.

Monarch had been No. 2 the previous week behind Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge, which dropped to No. 3.

Paramount Plus’ Lawmen: Bass Reeves climbed from sixth place to No. 2.

Rounding out the Top five were Disney Plus’ The Santa Clauses (Season 2) and Amazon Freevee’s Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis.

Netflix has the most shows in the Power Score Top 20 with six. Apple TV Plus had four.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.

TVision said that next week will be the last Power Score report of the year.