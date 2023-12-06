‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Holds Top Spot In TVision Power Score Rankings
‘Five Nights at Freddy's’ on Peacock is top movie on connected TV in November
Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge repeated as the top show on connected TV in TVision’s Power Score rankings for the week of November 27.
Also repeating their performance were No. 2 Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV Plus, No. 3 The Santa Clauses (Season 2) on Disney Plus and The Gilded Age (Season 2) on Max.
With the release of part 2 of Season 5, Netflix’s Virgin River popped up to No. 5 from No. 89 the prior week.
Three streaming services had three shows in the Top 20: Netflix, Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus.
Two shows on the list–Young Sheldon and Frasier–stream on multiple apps .
TVision said the top movie on CTV in November was Peacock’s Five Nights at Freddy’s. It was followed by another heavily promoted film, Paramount Plus’ Good Burger 2.
Rounding out the Top 5 films were Netflix’s Leo, Apple TV Plus’s Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Disney Plus’ Dashing Through the Snow.
Holiday movies helped AppleTV Plus land four movies in the Top 20.
The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.
TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.