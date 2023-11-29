‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Takes Netflix To The Top of TVision’s Power Score Rankings
Apple TV’s ‘Monarch’ slips to No. 2
Netflix’s reality series Squid Game: The Challenge made its debut at the top connected TV show in TVision’s Power Score rankings for the week of November 20.
Netflix will be releasing Squid Game: The Challenge in stages, making five episodes available on November 22. Four more episodes will come November 29. The finale will start streaming December 6, when the winner of the show’s $4.56 million prize will be revealed.
TVision expects the show to be near the top of the rankings as new episodes drop.
Also Read: Life Imitates Dystopian Art: Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Reality Competition Series Breaks Real Bad
Apple TV’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the prior week’s top show, slipped to No. 2 in the Power Score rankings.
Rounding out the Top 5 were Disney Plus’ The Santa Clauses (Season 2), Max’s The Gilded Age (Season 2) and Netflix’s The Crown (Season 6).
TVision noted that the current week’s Top 20 was unusually balanced, with four shows each from Netflix, Disney Plus and Apple TV, and three from Hulu.
The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.
TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.