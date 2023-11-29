‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Takes Netflix To The Top of TVision’s Power Score Rankings

Netflix’s reality series Squid Game: The Challenge made its debut at the top connected TV show in TVision’s Power Score rankings for the week of November 20.

Netflix will be releasing Squid Game: The Challenge in stages, making five episodes available on November 22. Four more episodes will come November 29. The finale will start streaming December 6, when the winner of the show’s $4.56 million prize will be revealed.

TVision expects the show to be near the top of the rankings as new episodes drop.

Apple TV’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the prior week’s top show , slipped to No. 2 in the Power Score rankings.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Disney Plus’ The Santa Clauses (Season 2), Max’s The Gilded Age (Season 2) and Netflix’s The Crown (Season 6).

TVision noted that the current week’s Top 20 was unusually balanced, with four shows each from Netflix, Disney Plus and Apple TV, and three from Hulu.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.