‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ From Apple TV Plus Opens On Top Of TVision’s Power Score Rankings

New Apple TV Plus series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters roared into the top spot of TVision Power Score ranking of shows streaming on connected TVs during the week of November 13.

Monarch was one of four Apple TV Plus shows making the Power Score Top 20 for the week.

The previous week’s top show , Disney’s Loki (Season 2), came in third, behind Amazon Freevee’s Bosch: Legacy (Season 2), which repeated its second-place finish.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Lawmen: Bass Reeves on Paramount Plus and Season 6 of The Crown on Netflix.

Netflix had three shows in the Top 20.

TVision noted that Santa Claus made the list twice this week, with season one and season two of Disney Plus’ The Santa Clauses.

Also doubling up were the Kardashians, with Hulu’s The Kardashians (season four) and House of Kardashian (season one) on Peacock.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.