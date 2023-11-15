Disney Plus’ ‘Loki’ Back on Top In TVision Power Score Rankings

Disney’s Plus’ Loki (Season 2) returned to the top spot in TVision’s Power Score rankings of connected TV shows for the week of November 5.

Loki reclaimed the No. 1 ranking from Amazon Freevee’s Bosch: Legacy, which held the lead the previous week .

Rounding out the top five shoes were Apple TV’s The Morning Show (Season 3), Netflix’s Escaping Twin Flames and Disney Plus’ The Santa Clauses (Season 2).

Disney Plus had five shows in the top 20, leading all of the streaming services.

Netflix had three shows on the list including Cocomelon, which it shares with other streamers.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.