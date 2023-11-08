Freevee’s ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Tops TVision’s Power Score Rankings

Amazon Freevee’s Bosch: Legacy (Season 2) was the leader in TVision’s Power Score ranking of shows on connected TV for the week of Oct. 30.

Bosch: Legacy edged out Disney Plus’s Loki, which came in second after two weeks in the top spot.

Rounding out the top five were Apple TV’s The Morning Show (season three), Amazon Prime Video’s Gen V and Paramount Plus’s Star Trek: Lower Decks (season four).

Three seasons of Friends on Max were in the Top 20 following the death of series star Matthew Perry.

Netflix had seven shows in the Top 20.

(Image credit: TVision)

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas on Disney Plus was the top-ranking movie in October, as viewers flocked to Halloween-themed films.

Other top films in October were It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on Apple TV, The Burial and Totally Killer on Amazon Prime Video and Beetlejuice on Peacock.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.