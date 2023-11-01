Disney Plus’ ‘Loki’ Remains Atop TVision’s Power Score Rankings
‘House of Usher' is No. 2
Season 2 of Disney’s Plus’ Loki was the top show for a second-straight week in TVision’s Power Score rankings of connected TV shows.
The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix remained in the No. 2 spot for the week of October 23.
Rounding out the Top 5 were two Apple TV Plus shows–The Morning Show Season 3 and Lessons in Chemistry–along with Hulu’s American Horror Story: Delicate (Season12).
Netflix had seven shows in the Top 20. Apple TV Plus had four shows on the list including Season 1 of The Morning Show, as well as the current third season.
The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.
TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.