Season 2 of Disney Plus’s ‘Loki’ Tops TVision Power Score Rankings

Season 2 of Disney Plus’s Loki was the top show in TVision’s Power Score ranking of shows on connected TV for the week of October 16.

Loki was followed by two other new shows, Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher and Apple TV Plus’s Lessons in Chemistry.

The previous week’s No. 1 show , Amazon Prime Video’s Gen V, was No. 6.

Familiar names were also in the Top 20, with new seasons of American Horror Story on Hulu, Love Is Blind (Netflix) and The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) making the list.

Netflix had seven shows on the list this week. Apple and Peacock had three each.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.