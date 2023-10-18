Amazon Prime’s ‘Gen V’ Jumps To Top of TVision’s Power Score Rankings

Amazon Prime Video’s new superhero school series Gen V bounded to the top of TVision’s Power Score Ranking of shows on connected TV for the week of Oct. 9.

Gen V, a spinoff from The Boys, was one of nine shows that were not in the Top 20 a week ago.

Paramount Plus’ Special Ops: Lioness was No. 2 on the list.

Disney’s Star Wars: Ahsoka, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and Netflix’s Beckham rounded out the Top 5.

Netflix had eight shows in the Top 20, including newcomers Beckham, Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul, Season 11 of The Great British Baking Show and Season 2 of Lupin.

Five other streaming services had two more shows on the list.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.