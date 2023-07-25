Prime Video To Bow ‘The Boys’ Spinoff ‘Gen V’ in September

Gen V, a spinoff of superhero series The Boys, debuts on Amazon Prime Video Friday, September 29. The show looks at life at Godolkin University, America’s only college for young-adult superheroes. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are behind Gen V.

Gen V explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V and to know that their powers were injected into them, not God-given. “These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking,” according to Prime. “They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.”

Three episodes are out September 29, followed by weekly Friday releases, with the season finale dropping November 3.

The cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh and Asa Germann. Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter are guest stars, while Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne reprise their roles from The Boys.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters are showrunners and executive producers on the spinoff. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Starr executive produce as well.

The Boys, which premiered in 2019, follows a team of vigilantes that combats superheroes who abuse their supernatural abilities. Based on the comic book by Ennis and Robertson, there are three seasons.

Gen V is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures and Original Film.