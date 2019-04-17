Superhero Series ‘The Boys’ Starts on Amazon July 26

Superhero series The Boys will premiere on Amazon Prime July 26. It is based on a comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and is an irreverent look at what happens when superheroes abuse their superpowers. Amazon is on board for eight episodes.

“It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven, and Vought – the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes and covers up all of their dirty secrets,” according to Amazon.

The cast includes Elisabeth Shue, Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon and Karen Fukuhara.

Eric Kripke is showrunner and executive producer. Also exec producing The Boys are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Ori Marmur, and Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Dan Trachtenberg directed the pilot.

The Boys will make its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival Monday, April 29.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios are producing, along with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.