Amazon Studios Greenlights Spinoff of Superhero Drama 'The Boys'
New series will appear on Amazon Prime Video in 240 countries
Amazon Studios said it ordered a spinoff series from The Boys.
The untitled new series will also be produced by Sony Pictures Television and will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.
The Boys recently wrapped production on season 3. A premiere date has not been announced.
The spinoff will be set at America’s only college for young-adult superheroes. The school will be run by Vought International, the evil corporation central to The Boys' story. Amazon described the series as “part college show, part Hunger Games—with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.”
Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, Reina Hardesty, and Maddie Phillips have been cast as some of the show’s young superheroes.
The series will be produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.
Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters will serve as showrunners and executive producers. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr will serve as executive producers.
“Much like Mork & Mindy spun-off from Happy Days—which is an insane and true fact—our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own. It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes,” said The Boys’ showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke. “Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we’re thrilled to have them steer this ship, and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can’t wait for you to see it. Also, Baywatch Nights spun-off from Baywatch, and it had vampires. Vampires!”
