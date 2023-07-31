Disney Plus’ ‘Loki’ Travels Through Time and Space in Season 2 Trailer
Marvel Studios-produced series returns October 6
Disney Plus in October will re-engage viewers with the exploits of Marvel Cinematic Universe character Loki and the Time Variance Authority in the second season of its Loki drama series, according to a recently released series trailer.
The series' six-episode sophomore campaign, which debuts October 6, continues to follow the proclaimed “God of Mischief” -- played by Tom Hiddleston -- as he teams with the TVA to keep the multiverse intact. The first season of Loki, which premiered in 2021, remains the most watched Marvel Studios series on Disney Plus, according to the streaming service.
Along with Hiddleston, the series stars Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Key Huy Quan, Owen Wilson and Jonathan Majors.
Loki is the first of the Marvel Studios-produced series for Disney Plus to return for a second season. It is also the second Marvel series to debut on the streaming service in 2023 following the June launch of Secret Invasion.
